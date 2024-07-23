Assessing Integral Ad Science: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $14.75, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.81%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Integral Ad Science's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $13.00 $12.00 Andrew Marok Raymond James Lowers Outperform $13.00 $16.00 Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $18.00 $20.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Announces Buy $15.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Integral Ad Science. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Integral Ad Science compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Integral Ad Science's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Integral Ad Science's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp is a digital advertising verification company. The cloud-based technology platform of the company delivers independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across all devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas region.

Integral Ad Science: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Integral Ad Science's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.95% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -1.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.14%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.16.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

