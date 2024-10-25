Assessing Hasbro: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $87.33, with a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $82.00. Observing a 8.26% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $80.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Hasbro. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $92.00 $80.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $82.00 $76.00 Alexander Perry B of A Securities Raises Buy $95.00 $90.00 Drew Crum Stifel Raises Buy $82.00 $78.00 Stephanie Wissink Jefferies Raises Buy $83.00 $75.00 Alexander Perry B of A Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $85.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Hasbro. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Hasbro compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Hasbro's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Hasbro's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a branded play company providing children and families around the world with entertainment offerings based on a world-class brand portfolio. From toys and games to television programming, motion pictures, and a licensing program, Hasbro reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Nerf, and Magic: The Gathering. Ownership stakes in Discovery Family, which offers programming around Hasbro brands, and production capabilities has helped bolster Hasbro's multichannel presence. The firm acquired EOne in 2019, bolting on popular family properties like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, and since has pruned noncore lines from the tie-up. Furthermore, the addition of Dungeons & Dragons Beyond in 2022, offers the firm access to 18 million digital tabletop players.

Hasbro: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Hasbro's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -17.74%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Hasbro's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hasbro's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 12.84%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hasbro's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.12%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hasbro's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.47. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

