Assessing Harrow: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Harrow, presenting an average target of $59.75, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $57.00. A decline of 0.42% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Harrow. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $60.00 $57.00 Mayank Mamtani B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $65.00 $69.00 Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $57.00 $57.00 Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $57.00 $57.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Harrow. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Harrow. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Harrow compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Harrow compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Harrow's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Harrow's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Harrow

Harrow Inc is an eyecare pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceutical products for the U.S. market. The company helps U.S. eyecare professionals preserve the gift of sight by making its comprehensive portfolio of prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical products accessible and affordable to millions of Americans. Its operating segments are The Branded segment includes activities of the Company's FDA-approved ophthalmology pharmaceutical products, including the out-licensing of rights to certain of branded products; and The ImprimisRx segment represents activities in the Company's ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical compounding business.

Key Indicators: Harrow's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Harrow's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 38.29%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -37.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Harrow's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -28.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Harrow's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -4.72%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, Harrow faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

