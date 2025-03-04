Assessing G-III Apparel Group: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for G-III Apparel Group, presenting an average target of $35.29, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $33.71, the current average has increased by 4.69%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of G-III Apparel Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mauricio Serna UBS Lowers Neutral $32.00 $37.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $38.00 $38.00 Paul Kearney Barclays Raises Underweight $29.00 $27.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Raises Buy $38.00 $36.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Raises Overweight $40.00 $34.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $38.00 $32.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $32.00 $32.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to G-III Apparel Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of G-III Apparel Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for G-III Apparel Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of G-III Apparel Group's market position.

All You Need to Know About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd is a textile company. It makes a wide range of apparel, footwear, and accessories that it sells under its own brands, licensed brands, and private-label brands. G-III has a substantial portfolio for licensed and proprietary brands, anchored by five global power brands: DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Karl Lagerfeld. The company has two reportable operations: Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. The Wholesale operations segment includes sales of products under brands licensed by from third parties, as well as sales of products under its own brands and private label brands. The retail operations segment consists primarily of Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, and DKNY retail stores. It derives most of its revenues from Wholesale operations.

A Deep Dive into G-III Apparel Group's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: G-III Apparel Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.84%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: G-III Apparel Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.56% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): G-III Apparel Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.26%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): G-III Apparel Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.19%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: G-III Apparel Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.32.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

