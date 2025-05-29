Assessing Foot Locker: Insights From 20 Financial Analysts

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) has been analyzed by 20 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 14 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 7 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 1 1 3M Ago 1 0 6 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $19.95, with a high estimate of $24.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. A decline of 1.82% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Foot Locker by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $24.00 $20.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Neutral $24.00 $14.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $14.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $24.00 $20.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $20.00 $20.00 Tom Nikic Needham Announces Hold $24.00 - Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $24.00 $16.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $14.00 $24.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $14.00 $16.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $17.00 $19.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $16.00 $19.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $15.00 $22.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $12.00 $19.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $21.00 $22.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $19.00 $23.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Lowers Neutral $20.00 $24.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $20.00 $24.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Lowers Hold $19.00 $22.00 Tom Nikic Needham Maintains Buy $24.00 $24.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Foot Locker. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Foot Locker. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Foot Locker compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Foot Locker compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Foot Locker's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Foot Locker's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Foot Locker Better

Foot Locker Inc operates footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia, and has licensed store presence in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. The company mainly sells athletically inspired shoes and apparel. Foot Locker's merchandise comes from only a few suppliers, with Nike providing the majority. Its portfolio of brands includes Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos. The company has omnichannel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It has three operating segments, North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Understanding the Numbers: Foot Locker's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Foot Locker's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.7%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.18%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Foot Locker's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.7%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Foot Locker's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.72%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Foot Locker's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.96, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

