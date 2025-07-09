Assessing FedEx: Insights From 21 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 21 analysts have shared their insights on FedEx (NYSE:FDX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 7 4 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $280.1, along with a high estimate of $330.00 and a low estimate of $220.00. A 3.97% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $291.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of FedEx among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Buy $278.00 $259.00 Lucas Servera Truist Securities Maintains Buy $275.00 $275.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Buy $245.00 $270.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Outperform $260.00 $275.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Lowers Buy $259.00 $267.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Overweight $290.00 $260.00 Jason Seidl TD Cowen Lowers Buy $269.00 $310.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Lowers Buy $315.00 $329.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Positive $295.00 $290.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $297.00 $311.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Overweight $320.00 $330.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $235.00 $220.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Lowers Buy $329.00 $354.00 David Vernon Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $249.00 $282.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Overweight $330.00 $350.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $311.00 $331.00 Daniel Imbro Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $300.00 $300.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $260.00 $275.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Buy $270.00 $272.00 Lucas Servera Truist Securities Lowers Buy $275.00 $305.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $220.00 $260.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to FedEx. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to FedEx. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of FedEx compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of FedEx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of FedEx's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of FedEx's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know FedEx Better

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In fiscal 2025, the firm's Federal Express segment—which houses the core package delivery operations—made up 86% of total revenue, with 10% coming from FedEx Freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

Financial Milestones: FedEx's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: FedEx displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.27%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: FedEx's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.42% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): FedEx's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.02%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.91%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: FedEx's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.33, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

