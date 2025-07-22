Assessing CryoPort: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CryoPort, presenting an average target of $10.25, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Highlighting a 3.94% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $10.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive CryoPort. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Helfey Hannah Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $13.00 - David Larsen BTIG Lowers Buy $10.00 $13.00 David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CryoPort. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of CryoPort compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CryoPort's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of CryoPort's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CryoPort analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About CryoPort

CryoPort Inc is a leader serving the life sciences industry as a provider of integrated temperature-controlled supply chain solutions supporting the life sciences in the biopharma/pharma, animal health, and reproductive medicine markets. It operates in two reportable segments: Life Sciences Services and Life Sciences Products. Geographically the company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC), generating a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

Understanding the Numbers: CryoPort's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: CryoPort's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.05%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CryoPort's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -34.07% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CryoPort's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -3.83%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CryoPort's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.99%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, CryoPort adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

