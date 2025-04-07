Assessing Brookfield: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Brookfield (NYSE:BN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $72.8, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. This current average has increased by 3.26% from the previous average price target of $70.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Brookfield's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Mario Saric |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Outperform| $68.00|$71.00 | |Cherilyn Radbourne |TD Securities |Raises |Buy | $75.00|$74.00 | |Mario Saric |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Outperform| $71.00|$69.00 | |Michael Cyprys |Morgan Stanley |Announces |Overweight | $80.00|- | |Dean Wilkinson |CIBC |Raises |Outperformer | $70.00|$68.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Brookfield. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Brookfield compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Brookfield's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Brookfield

Brookfield Corp is an investment firm focused on building long-term wealth for institutions and individuals. It has three businesses Asset Management, Wealth Solutions, Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate and Corporate Activities. it invests in real assets that form the backbone of the economy to deliver risk-adjusted returns to stakeholders. It generates the majority of its revenue from Asset Management. It has a geographic presence in the UK, the United States, Australia, Canada, Brazil, India, Colombia, Germany, Other Europe, Other Asia, and other countries.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Brookfield

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Brookfield faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -20.77% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Brookfield's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brookfield's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.93%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brookfield's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Brookfield's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.61, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

