Assessing BlackSky Technology: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for BlackSky Technology, presenting an average target of $19.4, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Observing a 21.25% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $16.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of BlackSky Technology's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Sullivan Benchmark Raises Buy $18.00 $17.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $12.00 - Josh Sullivan Benchmark Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $30.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BlackSky Technology. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BlackSky Technology. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BlackSky Technology compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BlackSky Technology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of BlackSky Technology's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of BlackSky Technology's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BlackSky Technology analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. The company delivers on-demand, high-frequency imagery, monitoring, and analytics of some of the critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world. It designs, owns, and operates one of the industry's low earth orbit (LEO) small satellite constellations, optimized to capture imagery cost-efficiently where and when its customers need it. its Spectra AI software platform processes data from BlackSky's constellation and other third-party sensors to develop the critical insights and analytics that provide its customers with the actionable intelligence. Geographically, the company operates in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of BlackSky Technology

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: BlackSky Technology's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 21.9%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: BlackSky Technology's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -43.37%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BlackSky Technology's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -14.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): BlackSky Technology's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: BlackSky Technology's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.39. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BKSY

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Benchmark Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage On Buy Mar 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BKSY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.