Assessing Betterware de Mexico SAPI: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Betterware de Mexico SAPI (NYSE:BWMX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $22.5, with a high estimate of $22.50 and a low estimate of $22.50. This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Betterware de Mexico SAPI. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Betterware de Mexico SAPI. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Betterware de Mexico SAPI compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Betterware de Mexico SAPI's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Betterware de Mexico SAPI's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Betterware de Mexico SAPI

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de CV is a direct-to-consumer selling company. The company operates through two business segments: the home organization products (Betterware segment or BWM segment) and the beauty and personal care products (B and PC) (JAFRA segment). The Betterware's segment is divided into different categories based on the type of products it sells and includes, kitchen and food preservation, home solutions, bathroom, laundry & cleaning, tech and mobility, and bedroom and wellness products. The JAFRA's segment is divided into fragrance, color, skincare, and toiletries products. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Beauty and personal care (B&PC) (JAFRA segment). Geographically, key revenue for the company is derived from Mexico.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Betterware de Mexico SAPI showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.26% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Betterware de Mexico SAPI's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.87% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 19.61%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.75%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, Betterware de Mexico SAPI adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

