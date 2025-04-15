Assessing Applied Digital: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Applied Digital, presenting an average target of $11.6, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average has increased by 0.87% from the previous average price target of $11.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Applied Digital among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-------------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |John Todaro |Needham |Lowers |Buy | $10.00|$11.00 | |Kevin Dede |HC Wainwright & Co. |Lowers |Buy | $7.00|$12.00 | |John Todaro |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $11.00|$11.00 | |Mike Grondahl |Northland Capital Markets|Raises |Outperform | $20.00|$12.00 | |Joe Flynn |Compass Point |Announces |Buy | $10.00|- |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Applied Digital. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Applied Digital compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Applied Digital's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Applied Digital's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Applied Digital: A Closer Look

Applied Digital Corp is a designer, developer, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure across North America. It provides digital infrastructure solutions and cloud services to industries like High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company operates in the following business segments; Data Center Hosting Business, Cloud Services Business, and HPC Hosting Business. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Data Center Hosting Business which operates data centers to provide energized space to crypto mining customers.

Applied Digital: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Applied Digital displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 November, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 51.34%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Applied Digital's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -218.19%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -41.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Applied Digital's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.23%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Applied Digital's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.84. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

