Assessing APA: Insights From 15 Financial Analysts

15 analysts have shared their evaluations of APA (NASDAQ:APA) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 9 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 2 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for APA, presenting an average target of $20.73, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. A 10.65% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $23.20.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of APA among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $23.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $25.00 $23.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $21.00 $20.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Neutral $18.00 $15.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $19.00 $22.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Underperform $19.00 $20.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $25.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $22.00 $23.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $30.00 $31.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $15.00 $20.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $20.00 $22.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $14.00 $26.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $24.00 $27.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $22.00 $26.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $23.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to APA. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of APA compared to the broader market.

For valuable insights into APA's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About APA

APA Corp is an independent exploration and production company. It develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The Company's business has oil and gas operations in three geographic areas: the United States (U.S.), Egypt, and offshore the U.K. in the North Sea (North Sea). APA also has active development, exploration, and appraisal operations ongoing in Suriname, as well as exploration interests in Uruguay, Alaska, and other international locations.

Financial Insights: APA

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: APA's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 35.11%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: APA's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.16% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): APA's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.48%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): APA's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.83%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: APA's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.01. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

