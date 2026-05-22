BioTech
ASMB

Assembly Reports Pricing Of $100 Mln Registered Offering

May 22, 2026 — 08:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB), a biotechnology company, on Friday reported pricing of its underwritten registered offering. The company is offering 3,358,602 shares of common stock at $2.65 per share.

In lieu of shares, the company is offering certain investors pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 415,000 shares at an exercisable rate of $0.001 per share.

Additionally, Assembly is offering underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 566,040 shares of common stock, at the same price of the public offering.

The proceeds from the offering are estimated to be $100 million and are expected to be used in developing the company's pipeline candidates, and for general corporate purposes.

The offering will close on or before May 26, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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