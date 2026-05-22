Assembly Reports Pricing Of $100 Mln Registered Offering

(RTTNews) - Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB), a biotechnology company, on Friday reported pricing of its underwritten registered offering. The company is offering 3,358,602 shares of common stock at $2.65 per share.

In lieu of shares, the company is offering certain investors pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 415,000 shares at an exercisable rate of $0.001 per share.

Additionally, Assembly is offering underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 566,040 shares of common stock, at the same price of the public offering.

The proceeds from the offering are estimated to be $100 million and are expected to be used in developing the company's pipeline candidates, and for general corporate purposes.

The offering will close on or before May 26, 2026.

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