Assembly Biosciences Reports Key Preclinical Data From ABI-5366, And First Data From ABI-1179

July 15, 2024 — 08:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) presented data from its herpes simplex virus or HSV helicase-primase inhibitor candidates for recurrent genital herpes, ABI-5366 and ABI-1179. The company said the preclinical data supported ABI-5366's entry into Phase 1 clinical evaluation. ABI-5366 showed low nanomolar activity against both HSV-1 and HSV-2, including broad activity against HSV clinical isolates, and specificity for HSV. ABI-1179 has showed low nanomolar activity across HSV-1 and HSV-2 lab strains and clinical isolates, including acyclovir-resistant isolates.

The company said it continues to advance these candidates and look forward to sharing further updates with the herpesvirus community, including interim ABI-5366 Phase 1a first-in-human data expected in the third quarter of the current year. Assembly Bio plans to initiate a Phase 1a/b first-in-human study of ABI-1179 by the end of 2024.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences are down 6% in pre-market trade on Monday.

