Assa Abloy Earnings Up In Q2

(RTTNews) - ASSA ABLOY AB (ASS.L, ASAZF, ASSAb.ST), an access solutions company, on Friday reported higher net income in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

The company said that the results reflected accelerated organic sales growth and strong operating leverage despite continued challenging and uncertain market conditions, partly offset by adverse currency effects and acquisition-related dilution.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to the parent company's shareholders increased to SEK 4.42 billion from SEK 3.81 billion in the previous year.

Earnings per share were SEK 3.98 versus SEK 3.57 last year.

EBITDA declined to SEK 7.49 billion from SEK 7.63 billion in the prior year.

EBITA decreased to SEK 6.43 billion from SEK 6.56 billion in the same period a year ago.

Operating income jumped to SEK 6.68 billion from SEK 5.96 billion in the prior year.

Sales increased to SEK 39.26 billion from SEK 38.02 billion in the previous year.

On Thursday, ASSA ABLOY AB closed trading 0.61% higher at SEK 332 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

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