ASSA ABLOY Acquires IXLA - Quick Facts

November 12, 2024 — 02:56 am EST

(RTTNews) - ASSA ABLOY has acquired IXLA, an Italian Manufacturer of advanced laser and color personalization systems for cards and passports. Based in Romano Canavese, IXLA will be part of HID's Secure Issuance Business Area. The company said the acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

"IXLA is an interesting technological addition to the ASSA ABLOY Group and will increase our presence in the government card personalization equipment space and provides complementary growth opportunities," said Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

