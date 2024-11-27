Asra Minerals Unveils Promising Gold Targets at Mt Stirling

Asra Minerals Limited (AU:ASR) has released an update.
Asra Minerals Limited has identified multiple high-priority gold targets at its Mt Stirling Gold Project following a successful drilling program. The company confirmed gold mineralization in the Diorite East Prospect and plans to conduct further testing on high-priority anomalies. These promising findings could potentially lead to the discovery of new economic mineralization, boosting investor interest.
