Asra Minerals Secures Funding for Yttria REE Exploration

Asra Minerals Limited has secured up to $150,000 in co-funding from the Western Australian Government’s Exploration Incentive Scheme for its Yttria Rare Earth Element Project in Leonora. This funding will support drilling efforts to explore potential heavy rare earth element enrichment, aligning with the company’s ongoing focus on gold exploration at Mt Stirling and Kookynie. Asra’s strategic initiatives aim to capitalize on the demand for critical minerals as part of a transition to a net-zero energy system.

