Aspire Mining Advances Ovoot Project with Key Approvals

October 28, 2024 — 09:08 pm EDT

Aspire Mining Limited (AU:AKM) has released an update.

Aspire Mining Limited is making significant strides in developing its Ovoot Coking Coal Project in Mongolia, with the project having secured major approvals and advanced its financing strategy. The company, which remains debt-free, holds USD 14.9 million in cash and investments and is focused on environmentally sensitive mining. Key updates include progress on engineering designs and infrastructure partnerships, positioning Aspire well in the metallurgical coal market.

