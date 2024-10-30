News & Insights

Aspial Lifestyle’s Rights Issue Success Attracts Strong Investor Interest

Maxi-Cash Financial Services Corp. Ltd. (SG:5UF) has released an update.

Aspial Lifestyle Limited successfully raised capital through a rights issue, achieving a 95.2% subscription rate, with valid acceptances and excess applications totaling nearly 297 million shares. This move signals strong investor interest and positions the company for potential growth in its financial ventures.

