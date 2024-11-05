Aspen Technology Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $244.25, a high estimate of $260.00, and a low estimate of $217.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $211.50, the current average has increased by 15.48%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Aspen Technology among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $240.00 $217.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Raises Buy $260.00 $204.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $260.00 $225.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $217.00 $200.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Aspen Technology. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Aspen Technology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Aspen Technology's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Aspen Technology's Background

Aspen Technology is a global leader in asset optimization software, enabling customers within capital-intensive industries to design, operate and maintain their functions to meet their profitability, safety, and sustainability goals. The heritage business of AspenTech was founded in 1981 and provides software solutions purposed to optimize engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain and asset management functions. In 2021, Emerson Electric traded over $6 billion in cash and its Open Systems International (digital grid management) and subsurface science and engineering businesses for 55% of AspenTech's shares. The new AspenTech is the combination of heritage Aspen, OSI, and SSE and serves more than 3,000 customers across 40 countries.

Aspen Technology's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Aspen Technology displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.94%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Aspen Technology's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aspen Technology's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.32%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Aspen Technology adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

