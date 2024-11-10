Aspen Group Enters Joint Venture for Malaysian Land Development

Aspen (Group) Holdings Ltd. (SG:1F3) has released an update.

Aspen (Group) Holdings Ltd. has announced a joint venture through its subsidiary, Aspen Vision Development, with Futuprop Sdn. Bhd. to develop a 36-acre land in Pulau Pinang, Malaysia. This collaboration with Kerjaya Prospek’s subsidiary aims to leverage their expertise in high-end construction for the ambitious project. The development will be facilitated by Rivanis Ventures and involves a legally binding agreement with the Railway Assets Corporation, the landowner.

