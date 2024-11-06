Aspen Aerogels Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Aspen Aerogels ( (ASPN) ) has shared an announcement.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. reported impressive third-quarter 2024 results with a 93% year-over-year revenue increase, driven by strong performance in its Thermal Barrier segment. The company achieved gross margins of 42% and adjusted EBITDA margins of 22%, highlighting its effective cost management. Aspen’s updated financial outlook predicts $450 million in annual revenue and $90 million in adjusted EBITDA, supported by recent financing activities to fund growth strategies. Despite a $13 million net loss due to a one-time charge, Aspen’s financial health remains robust with a strategic focus on sustainable expansion.

