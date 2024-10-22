News & Insights

Aspen Aerogels price target lowered to $33 from $36 at Piper Sandler

October 22, 2024 — 06:45 am EDT

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter lowered the firm’s price target on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) to $33 from $36 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes its price target is moving lower to reflect dilution, but it continues to recommend Aspen Aerogels shares. With the balance sheet overhang now fully addressed, Piper thinks investors can start looking forward to new customer awards and construction milestones at Aspen’s new factory in Georgia.

