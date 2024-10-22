Aspen Aerogels price target lowered to $33 from $36 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter lowered the firm’s price target on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) to $33 from $36 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes its price target is moving lower to reflect dilution, but it continues to recommend Aspen Aerogels shares. With the balance sheet overhang now fully addressed, Piper thinks investors can start looking forward to new customer awards and construction milestones at Aspen’s new factory in Georgia.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ASPN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.