ASP Isotopes price target raised to $8.50 from $4.50 at Canaccord

October 31, 2024 — 08:07 am EDT

Canaccord analyst George Gianarikas raised the firm’s price target on ASP Isotopes (ASPI) to $8.50 from $4.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm believes the company holds significant promise with enrichment technology that could dramatically reduce the cost of isotopes for use in nuclear energy, nuclear medicine, and semiconductors; and strong margin and free cash flow potential.

