ASP Isotopes named a short at Fuzzy Panda, sees ‘meltdown’

Fuzzy Panda Research stated in a post on X: “NEW SHORT: ASP Isotopes (ASPI) $ASPI ASPI has all the makings of the next nuclear meltdown. -Failed Tech from 20 years ago -Infamous “Microcap Fraudsters” Honig & Stetson involved -Paid Stock Promotion -Some South African Subsidiaries Suspiciously Missing”

