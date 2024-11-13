ASOS PLC Aligns Executive Incentives with Shareholder Interests

ASOS plc (GB:ASC) has released an update.

ASOS PLC has announced that its CEO, José Antonio Ramos Calamonte, and CFO, Dave Murray, have been granted share awards under the company’s Value Creation Plan. This plan aims to reward the executive directors with a percentage of the company’s growth in value, offering potential significant gains if ASOS’s share price rises above £6.70. The initiative reflects ASOS’s commitment to aligning leadership incentives with shareholder interests, potentially impacting future stock performance.

