ASML price target lowered to $815 from $1,052 at Bernstein

October 21, 2024 — 06:42 am EDT

Bernstein lowered the firm’s price target on ASML (ASML) to $815 from $1,052 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. ASML revised down 2025 guidance to a more modest 16% growth versus 25% previously, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that despite the revision, investors still question “whether it’s enough of a cut to buy the fresh start for next year.” Bernstein significantly cut sales and margin estimates to reflect extreme ultraviolet lithography pushout and a more conservative China outlook. However, the firm believes the share selloff is overdone.

