ASML price target lowered to $815 from $1,052 at Bernstein

Bernstein lowered the firm’s price target on ASML (ASML) to $815 from $1,052 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. ASML revised down 2025 guidance to a more modest 16% growth versus 25% previously, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that despite the revision, investors still question “whether it’s enough of a cut to buy the fresh start for next year.” Bernstein significantly cut sales and margin estimates to reflect extreme ultraviolet lithography pushout and a more conservative China outlook. However, the firm believes the share selloff is overdone.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ASML:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.