ASML (ASML) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

ASML (ASML) ended the recent trading session at $799.59, demonstrating a +1.15% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.94%.

Shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers have appreciated by 5.78% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.61%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.13%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ASML in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 16, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $5.94, signifying a 37.50% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.55 billion, up 27.19% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $27.47 per share and a revenue of $37.33 billion, signifying shifts of +31.94% and +22.17%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ASML. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.13% increase. At present, ASML boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, ASML is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.78. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 27.35.

One should further note that ASML currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.24.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, positioning it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.