ASM International Maintains Revenue Guidance Amid U.S. Export Controls

ASM International NV (GB:0NX3) has released an update.
ASM International N.V. has confirmed that the recent U.S. export controls on semiconductor equipment to China align with their expectations, maintaining their revenue guidance for Q4 2024 and FY 2025. Despite anticipated declines in equipment sales to China, ASM expects total revenue to meet their projected targets for the upcoming year. The company remains cautious about indirect impacts from the new regulations on other market segments.
