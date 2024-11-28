ASL Marine to Pay Extra Interest on 2025 Notes

ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. (SG:A04) has released an update.

ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. is set to pay additional interest on its Series 006 S$100 million notes due to exceeding certain EBITDA thresholds. The company has confirmed its audited financial statements for FY2024 and received an extension to hold its annual general meeting by the end of December 2024. This financial move reflects ASL Marine’s strong operational performance and commitment to meeting investor expectations.

