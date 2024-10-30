News & Insights

Askoll EVA S.p.A. Plans Capital Adjustments

October 30, 2024 — 01:51 pm EDT

Askoll EVA SpA (IT:EVA) has released an update.

Askoll EVA S.p.A. plans to reduce its share capital to cover losses and initiate a capital increase of up to 7,999,000 Euros by issuing new ordinary shares. The company is focused on strengthening its assets amid ongoing economic challenges in the electric mobility sector. The proposed measures will be presented to shareholders for approval.

