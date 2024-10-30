Askoll EVA S.p.A. Plans Capital Adjustments

Askoll EVA SpA (IT:EVA) has released an update.

Askoll EVA S.p.A. plans to reduce its share capital to cover losses and initiate a capital increase of up to 7,999,000 Euros by issuing new ordinary shares. The company is focused on strengthening its assets amid ongoing economic challenges in the electric mobility sector. The proposed measures will be presented to shareholders for approval.

For further insights into IT:EVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.