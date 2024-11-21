Askari Metals Tightens Governance After Trading Policy Breach

Askari Metals Limited (AU:AS2) has released an update.

Askari Metals Limited has identified breaches of its Share Trading Policy by Managing Director Gino D’Anna, involving unauthorized transactions during closed periods. The company has taken immediate actions, including reporting to the Australian Securities Exchange, appointing a dedicated compliance officer, and strengthening its trading policies to prevent future occurrences. Askari underscores its commitment to transparency and maintaining shareholder trust.

