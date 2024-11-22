Askari Metals Expands African Mining Ventures

Askari Metals Limited (AU:AS2) has released an update.

Askari Metals Limited is making strides in the African mining sector with its Uis Lithium Project in Namibia and the acquisition of the Matemanga Uranium Project in Tanzania. The company is strategically positioned near significant mining operations and is exploring opportunities to expand its uranium investments. Askari is also considering divestment of its Australian projects to focus on its African ventures.

