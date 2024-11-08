News & Insights

ASICS Focuses on Sustainable Growth and Innovation

Asics (JP:7936) has released an update.

ASICS Corporation is committed to sustainable growth and enhancing corporate value through transparent management and eco-friendly products. The company aims to leverage its founding philosophy to create a healthy world, focusing on digital, personal, and sustainable business models. ASICS plans to expand its profitable segments and transform potential markets into successful ventures.

