Asian Shares Mixed As China Concerns Weigh

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday, with mainland China and Hong Kong markets retreating after China's third plenum communique failed to address key economic issues.

Markets elsewhere mostly rose as semiconductor shares rebounded ahead of big earnings from U.S. tech companies, with Tesla and Google set to report their financial results later in the day.

The dollar index held firm after reports that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has secured enough Democratic delegates to clinch the party's nomination for president.

Investors also awaited U.S. GDP and inflation readings this week for additional clues on the rate trajectory.

Gold dipped below $2,400 per ounce, while oil prices were little changed after falling for the past two sessions.

China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped 1.7 percent to 2,915.37 on concerns about a weakening economy and growing Sino-U.S. tensions.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 0.9 percent to 17,469.36 as a surprise interest-rate cut on Monday by China's central bank put the spotlight on the country's economic weakness.

Japanese markets ended little changed, while the yen strengthened ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting next week, with no change in interest rates expected.

The Nikkei 225 Index finished marginally lower at 39,594.39, extending losses to a fifth straight session. The broader Topix Index closed 0.2 percent higher at 2,833.39.

Shipping company Nippon Yusen surged 8.2 percent after raising its fiscal year earnings forecast. Peers Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines jumped 6.4 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively. Tech stocks rallied, with chip-testing equipment maker and Nvidia supplier Advantest gaining 2.9 percent.

Seoul stocks eked out modest gains, with the Kospi rising 0.4 percent to 2,774.29. Internet conglomerate Kakao Corp plunged 5.4 percent after its founder was arrested for alleged stock price rigging during his company's takeover of a major K-pop agency last year.

Australian markets advanced to snap a three-day losing streak as tech stocks rebounded from recent string of losses. Iress and WiseTech Global rallied over 2 percent each.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose half a percent to 7,971.0, while the broader All Ordinaries Index settled 0.5 percent higher at 8,208.60.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index jumped 0.9 percent to 12,425.58 after Warehouse Group confirmed it had received an unsolicited proposal from Adamantem Capital Management to acquire the company for $1.50 to $1.70 per share.

U.S. stocks rose sharply overnight as big tech stocks regained some of their losses from last week and Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential election reduced the odds of an outright Republican victory.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.6 percent, the S&P 500 advanced 1.1 percent and the Dow edged up 0.3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.