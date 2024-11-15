News & Insights

Asian Citrus Holdings Sells CITIC Shares for Strategic Gains

November 15, 2024 — 06:12 am EST

Asian Citrus Holdings (HK:0073) has released an update.

Asian Citrus Holdings Limited recently sold 140,000 CITIC shares, generating approximately HKD3.16 million in proceeds. This strategic move allows the company to realize a gain and reallocate resources to general working capital or potential new investments. The transaction adheres to Hong Kong’s listing rules for discloseable transactions, reflecting sound financial management.

