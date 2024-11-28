News & Insights

Asian Citrus Holdings Expands Bitcoin Investment

November 28, 2024 — 05:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Asian Citrus Holdings (HK:0073) has released an update.

Asian Citrus Holdings has increased its investment in Bitcoin, bringing their total holdings to 10 units, valued at approximately US$961,000. The recent purchase was made on the open market using the company’s internal resources and is seen as a fair and reasonable move by the Board. This transaction aligns with the company’s strategy to diversify assets and leverage digital currencies.

