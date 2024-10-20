Asia Standard Hotel Group Initiates Share Exchange and Reorganization

Asia Standard Hotel Group Limited (HK:0292) has released an update.

Asia Standard Hotel Group Limited announced a proposed group reorganization involving a share exchange offer and cash payment for the cancellation of scheme shares, which has been sanctioned by the court and is now effective. The Convertible Note Offer, tied to the scheme’s effectiveness, is now unconditional and open for acceptance until November 1, 2024. Shareholders will receive cheques and share certificates for their entitlements by October 29, 2024.

