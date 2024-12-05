Asia Orient Sells HSBC Shares for HK$217.9 Million

Asia Orient Holdings (HK:0214) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Asia Orient Holdings and Asia Standard International have sold their entire holdings of HSBC shares, totaling 3,047,917 shares, for around HK$217.9 million. The move is part of their regular investment strategy to adjust their securities portfolios. The proceeds will be used as general working capital, enhancing the companies’ liquidity.

For further insights into HK:0214 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.