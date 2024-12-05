News & Insights

Asia Orient Sells HSBC Shares for HK$217.9 Million

December 05, 2024 — 05:38 am EST

Asia Orient Holdings (HK:0214) has released an update.

Asia Orient Holdings and Asia Standard International have sold their entire holdings of HSBC shares, totaling 3,047,917 shares, for around HK$217.9 million. The move is part of their regular investment strategy to adjust their securities portfolios. The proceeds will be used as general working capital, enhancing the companies’ liquidity.

