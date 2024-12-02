News & Insights

Asia Allied Infrastructure’s Strategic Share Acquisition

December 02, 2024 — 05:42 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited (HK:0711) has released an update.

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited is set to acquire 51% of a target company’s share capital for approximately HK$47.5 million, through the issuance of new shares. This transaction will utilize 26.60% of their General Mandate, allowing the company to issue shares without needing shareholder approval.

