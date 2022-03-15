Ashland (ASH) Launches Nutrapress Organic Chewable Base

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. ASH recently introduced Nutrapress organic chewable base, geared for chewable dietary supplements. It consists of an organic binder, sweetener, flow aid as well as lubricant and is a complete system for nutraceuticals producers.

This chewable base was created by Ashland with patent-pending technology. It is an organic chewable base with good powder flowability and compressibility, which makes it the model for the direct compression of chewable tablets.

Nutrapress is available in sugar and sugar-free variants. These versions comply with USDA organic standards and conform with European, Canadian and Korean organic requirements. They are allergen-free, xylitol free, vegan and vegetarian suitable.

Ashland stated that consumer demand for organic products is on the rise. It has developed an organic chewable base system, which boosts the efficacy while refining the utility of its customers’ products to reliably and efficiently manufacture organic chewable tablets.

Shares of Ashland have declined 0.7% in the past year compared with a 22.5% fall of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ashland, in its last earnings call, stated that it expects sales in the range of $2.25-$2.35 billion for fiscal 2022. It also anticipates adjusted EBITDA between $550 million and $570 million.

The company noted that it sees underlying demand to remain strong and expects its pricing actions to cover the anticipated inflation. It also projects the current shipping challenges to continue in the coming quarters. The company is committed to taking further measures to recover any additional cost inflation. It will also continue to proactively build inventories in major regions to mitigate the supply-chain and shipping headwinds.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Ashland currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are The Mosaic Company MOS, AdvanSix Inc. ASIX and Allegheny Technologies Incorporated ATI.

Mosaic has a projected earnings growth rate of 106.4% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOS' current-year earnings has been revised 22.2% upward in the past 60 days.

Mosaic beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters while missing once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 3.7%, on average. MOS has rallied around 75.9% in a year and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AdvanSix has a projected earnings growth rate of 20.8% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASIX’s current-year earnings has been revised 15.7% upward in the past 60 days.

AdvanSix beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, the average being 23.6%. ASIX has surged 76.9% in a year. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Allegheny, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has an expected earnings growth rate of 661.5% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI's earnings for the current year has been revised 45.6% upward in the past 60 days.

Allegheny beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 127.2%. ATI has rallied around 20.6% over a year.

