Ashford Hospitality Secures Loan Forbearance for 17 Hotels

November 12, 2024 — 10:14 am EST

Ashford Hospitality ( (AHT) ) just unveiled an update.

Ashford Hospitality Trust has secured a 90-day forbearance period on its Morgan Stanley Pool loan, backed by 17 hotels, as it negotiates a multi-year extension. Despite challenges, Ashford is actively working on refinancing and strategic financing reduction, aiming to enhance asset value for shareholders.

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
