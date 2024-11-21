Ashford Hospitality Revamps Iconic Hotel in New Orleans

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ashford Hospitality Trust has transformed its iconic Le Pavillon Hotel in New Orleans into a Marriott Tribute Portfolio property, following a $19 million renovation. The hotel, rich in history and situated near Bourbon Street and the French Quarter, now features the reimagined Bar 1803, which pays homage to New Orleans’ vibrant culture. This strategic conversion positions the hotel for success ahead of major events like Super Bowl LIX and Mardi Gras, aiming to enhance its financial performance.

