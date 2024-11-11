Ascot Resources Seeks TSX Exemption for Major Financing

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) has released an update.

Ascot Resources is seeking financial hardship exemption from the Toronto Stock Exchange to facilitate a significant financing initiative worth approximately C$52 million. The funds raised will be used to advance the development of the Premier Northern Lights and Big Missouri mines, marking a pivotal step in their operational revival.

