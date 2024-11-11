News & Insights

Stocks

Ascot Resources Seeks TSX Exemption for Major Financing

November 11, 2024 — 08:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) has released an update.

Ascot Resources is seeking financial hardship exemption from the Toronto Stock Exchange to facilitate a significant financing initiative worth approximately C$52 million. The funds raised will be used to advance the development of the Premier Northern Lights and Big Missouri mines, marking a pivotal step in their operational revival.

For further insights into TSE:AOT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.