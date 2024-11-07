Ascletis Pharma Unveils Promising ASC47 Weight Loss Results

Ascletis Pharma, Inc. (HK:1672) has released an update.

Ascletis Pharma Inc. revealed promising Phase I study results for its innovative weight loss drug, ASC47, showcasing significant fat reduction and muscle preservation compared to existing treatments. The study in Australia highlighted ASC47’s potential for once-monthly administration due to its 21-day half-life and impressive tolerance profile with minimal adverse effects. These findings position ASC47 as a compelling candidate in the obesity treatment market, with further studies underway.

