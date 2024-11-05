Ascentage Pharma Showcases Promising Drug Developments

Ascentage Pharma Group International (HK:6855) has released an update.

Ascentage Pharma Group International is showcasing promising results from its drug candidates olverembatinib and lisaftoclax at the 2024 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting. Olverembatinib, a third-generation BCR-ABL inhibitor, and lisaftoclax, a Bcl-2 inhibitor, are being highlighted for their potential in treating various hematologic conditions. This recognition underscores the company’s ongoing advancements in drug development, capturing the interest of investors looking for innovative therapies in the biotech sector.

For further insights into HK:6855 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.