News & Insights

Stocks

Ascentage Pharma Showcases Promising Drug Developments

November 05, 2024 — 07:42 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ascentage Pharma Group International (HK:6855) has released an update.

Ascentage Pharma Group International is showcasing promising results from its drug candidates olverembatinib and lisaftoclax at the 2024 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting. Olverembatinib, a third-generation BCR-ABL inhibitor, and lisaftoclax, a Bcl-2 inhibitor, are being highlighted for their potential in treating various hematologic conditions. This recognition underscores the company’s ongoing advancements in drug development, capturing the interest of investors looking for innovative therapies in the biotech sector.

For further insights into HK:6855 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.