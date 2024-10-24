Ascentage Pharma Adjusts RSU Schemes for Strategic Gains

Ascentage Pharma Group International (HK:6855) has released an update.

Ascentage Pharma Group International has announced the cancellation and reallocation of awards under its RSU schemes, shifting the focus to existing shares within the 2018 and 2022 plans. The re-granting of 2,081,399 RSUs to 513 employees aims to maintain shareholder interests without dilution, reflecting strategic adjustments within the company. This move could signal potential stability and opportunity for investors interested in the company’s stock performance.

