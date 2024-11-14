Ascendis Pharma Reports Revenue Growth Despite Loss

Ascendis Pharma (ASND) has released an update.

Ascendis Pharma has released its unaudited financial results for the period ending September 30, 2024, showing a revenue increase to €189.7 million from €129.0 million in the previous year. Despite the revenue growth, the company reported a net loss of €339.6 million, attributed to ongoing research and development expenses. Investors in the stock market may find this financial performance indicative of the company’s strategic focus on innovation and growth.

