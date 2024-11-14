Ascendis Pharma reports Q3 EPS (EUR 1.72) vs. (EUR 2.88) last year

Reports Q3 revenue EUR 57.84M vs. EUR 48.03M last year. “2024 has been another transformative year for Ascendis. Now, all three of our three endocrinology rare disease programs have delivered clinically differentiated pivotal data, each demonstrating potential ability to address major unmet medical needs and the potential for each to achieve blockbuster status. We are ready and very excited about launching YORVIPATH in the U.S. with product availability expected in mid-January of 2025,” said Jan Mikkelsen, Ascendis Pharma’s (ASND) President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, our new partnership with Novo Nordisk highlights our ability to extend the success of our TransCon platform and positions Ascendis to benefit patients and capture significant value in this large, high volume therapeutic areas.”

